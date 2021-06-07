Dorothy Orena McGill, of Albuquerque, N.M., was born July 30, 1930, and died December 27, 2020. Dot was a graduate of Roxana High School and SIU Edwardsville.
After high school, she worked at Olin-Mathieson before starting her teaching career in Missouri, where she taught at Fort Zumwalt, then at the Parkway School District, where she retired in 1995.
Dot loved her family, her friends, her students and all animals, especially Trixi, Corky, Daisy and Lucy. She really liked reading, flying airplanes and making people laugh.
She was predeceased by her mother, Rene McGill Galan, and her father, Strickland McGill; a sister, Jean Hodges; and niece, Kari Steele.
Dot is survived by her sister, Marilyn “Bud” Harper; a niece, Kyla (Chris) Mason; and three nephews, Spencer Mason, Zach Mason and Mike Hamilton.
Everyone is invited to attend a short graveside service at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.