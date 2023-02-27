Dorothy Morgan, 90, of Alton, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 2, 1932 in Truscott, Texan, the daughter of Marvin & Effie (New) Wood.
Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and collecting thimbles.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Linda) Morgan of Washington; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra (Franz) Wuellner of Alton, Illinois, two grandsons, Clint (Nicole) Morgan of Burleson, Texas, Blaze Wuellner of Washington, Missouri; a granddaughter, Mallory Wuellner (Fiance' - Charlie Schwaab) of Alton, Illinois; a brother, Dean Wood of California; and a sister, Ruby Irvin of Godley, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Morgan Jr., and a brother, Bill Wood.
Burial will be at Tin Top Cemetery in Weatherford, Texas
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.