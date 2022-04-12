Dorothy McKee

Dorothy Marie McKee, 96, died at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her home in Godfrey. Born September 16, 1925 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Tucker) Corey. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. On August 1, 1946 she married Joseph P. McKee in Alton. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2016. Surviving is her son, Joseph “Randy” McKee and his wife Janice, two grandchildren, Joseph “Corey” McKee and his wife Victoria “Tori”, and Sarah (McKee) Wolff and her husband, Josh; and three great-grandchildren, Rhett, Tripp and Knox McKee. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. At her request, burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
