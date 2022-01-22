Dorothy Marie (Holland) Conner, 95, died at 8:55 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 20, 1926 in Eddyville, KY the daughter of the late Joseph and Ulah (Flynn) Holland. She married the love of her life George William (Bill) Conner on June 9, 1944 in Alton, IL. She was an active member of the Elm Street Presbyterian Church then the 12th Street Presbyterian Church. She also was active in Leisure Friends, Travel Group, Daughters of the Nile, Crafty Ladies Quitters, UTU Auxiliary and Godfrey Woman’s Group. Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, traveling and baseball. She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Ron) Wright of Elsah, a son, Daniel (Ellen) Conner of Scottsdale, AZ, a granddaughter Erin Childs of Denver, CO, a grandson, Ben Conner of Scottsdale AZ and daughter in law, Sharon (Ray) Childs of Muscatine, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her oldest son William Franklin Conner, her parents and stepfather, Vernon McLamar, brothers, James (Mary) Holand, Bud Holland and sister Jean Blair. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Shiners Hospital for Crippled Children, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice. The family would like to Thank Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and staff. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
