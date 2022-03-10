Dorothy Lawrence

Dorothy M. Lawrence, 83, passed away at 2:34am on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Integrity of Godfrey. She was born on October 24, 1938, in Coulterville, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Stotts) Alspach. Survivors include a daughter: Brenda Fink of Rosewood Heights, a son: Brian Fink of Marthasville, Missouri, her grandchildren and their spouses: Michael and Kori Giberson, Katie and Dan Mayer, Kacie and Jake Miller, her great grandchildren: Sawyer, Harlow, Jackson, Michael, two brothers and sisters in law: Eddie and Diane Alspach of Florida, Daniel and Kathy Alspach of St. Louis, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A member of The River Church, Dorothy enjoyed birds, flowers, tending to her yard, and entertaining at children’s parties as Pinkie the Clown.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 11am on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Fred Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Botanical Gardens and will be accepted at the funeral home.
