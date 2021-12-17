Dorothy L. Whyers, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Integrity of Wood River.
She was born on March 17, 1941, in Dorena, MO, the daughter of Luther W. and Virgle M. (Foresight) Blasingim. She married Kenneth G. Whyers on June 16, 1965, in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1996.
Dorothy enjoyed painting and quilting. She liked to travel and had a place of her own in Florida. Dorothy also loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Pamela (Darrell) Bush of Edwardsville, Randy Hamilton of Cottage Hills, and Gary (Pamela) Hamilton of Cottage Hills; her siblings, Omen Blasingim of East Alton, David (Karen) Blasingim of Alton, Mary (Scott) Davis of Cottage Hills, and Ronald Blasingim of Fort Walton, FL; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, and husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Collins; brothers, Billy Jo Blasingim and Charles Blasingim; and a grandson, Brian Hamilton.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Ingersoll Cemetery in Fosterburg, IL.
Memorials can be made to 5 A’s.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com