Dorothy Jeanne Kelley entered peacefully into eternal life with her Savior on November 5, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL. Dorothy was born in Grand Junction, Iowa on December 26, 1925, as the only child of Everett Melvin Kelley and Florence Alice (Thompson) Kelley.
Dorothy graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in 1947 and further graduated from University of Illinois College of Law in 1949. In 1956 she secured a position with Olin Corporation in East Alton, IL and ultimately served as Counsel for Labor and Employment Law, handling all labor and employment matters for the entire continental United States until her retirement in 1992.
Some of Dorothy’s community involvement included serving as Trustee of the Hayner Public Library District, Board Member of Oasis Women’s Center, Sustaining Member of the Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois, Southwestern Region and President of Alton Woman’s Home Association, just to name a few. Dorothy was a staunch supporter of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation where she served on the Board of Directors of AMHSF for 30 years. Most importantly she retained a close relationship with her alma mater, the University of Illinois College of Law, and initiated the Dorothy J. Kelley Rare Book Endowment Fund.
Dorothy was a 50+ year member of Alton’s College Avenue Presbyterian Church (now part of LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church). She was a member of Presbyterian Women’s Mary/Martha Circle, served as a ruling elder and had been an organizer and attendee of “Over 55”, a group for senior adults who met monthly for travel, meals or events in the metro area. Dorothy was an excellent example of charitable stewardship of time, talents and resources for church and community.
Dorothy is survived by her close cousin William Johnstone in Ottumwa, Iowa along with numerous other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her uncle John Thompson and her aunt Ethel Kelley Johnstone.
No funeral service to be held. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home with crematory remains to be interned alongside her father and mother in Shaul Cemetery, Ottumwa, Iowa.