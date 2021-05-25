Dorothy J. Buttry, 88, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto at 8:03 am under the care of Vitas Hospice.
She was born in Leora, MO, on October 31, 1932, the daughter of Cyrus L. and Edna (Kimbrel) Owens. She married Clinton H. Buttry on June 8, 1957 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2009.
Dorothy worked many jobs as a secretary and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wood River. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Diane (John) Ray of Weimar, TX and Jayne (Mike) Poulsen of Bethalto; two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Chaney of Pontoon Beach and Harriette Hunt of Baton Rouge, LA; six grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Herzogenrath, Christa Mitchen, Jen (Jay) Brefeld, Daniel Poulsen, Matthew Poulsen and Samuel Poulsen; and six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ezra, Clint, Teddy, Robin, and Fiona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Clinton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 11 am until time of service at 12 pm at The First United Methodist Church of Wood River. Pastor Cary Beckwith will officiate. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Wood River.
