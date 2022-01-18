Dorothy Elizabeth Hillebrand, 98 died at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rivers Crossing in Alton. She was born October 4, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Bruntick) Schonhorse. She worked for many years in the Hazelwood school district as a bus driver. She married Raymond E. Hillebrand and they shared over 55 years of marriage until his death in l995. Surviving are one daughter, Raye Wyss (Emert) of Godfrey, IL, two sons, George Hillebrand (Donna) Edwardsville and Robert E. Hillebrand of St. Jacob, IL, nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Eleanor Allendoerfer. Visitation will be form 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker signs criminal justice bill for Illinois
- UPDATE: Investigators say man shot by police armed with BB gun
- Burglary at Basecamp-Alton shop under investigation
- Illinois unveils ad campaign vaccination push
- Sheriff comments on state not taking county prisoners
- Alton schools have avoided COVID pauses
- Illinois reduces quarantine time for schools
- Fire damages outside of Alton home
- Drug charges filed following pursuit
- Pritzker aims to provide more COVID-19 tests for Illinois schools