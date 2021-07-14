Dorothy F. Ziegler, 93, of Alton passed away at 5:10am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She was born March 18, 1928, in Granite City, IL. She was the daughter of William and Bertha (Smith) Provence. On June 14, 1947 she married Milton C. Ziegler who preceded her.
Dorothy enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of a card club and in a bowling league. In her free time she loved to travel.
Surviving are two children; Bonnie (Dan) Johnson of Holiday Shores, Tammy Ziegler (Debbie Pederson) of Newton, New Jersey; seven grandchildren; Brian Stawar, Brett Stawar, Christina Holland, Chris Johnson, Miranda Wheeler, Nicole Fenton, Jeris Cox; thirteen great- grandchildren; eight great great- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death; her parents; husband, Milton Ziegler; a daughter, Cheryl Carlile; and six siblings, Fred Allen, Katherine Wilson, Bill Provence, Mary Nell Boelling, Jack Provence, Bev Provence.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation.
