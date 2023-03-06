Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Edwards, 89, of O’Fallon, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at their home. Dottie was born July 1, 1933, to Clarence Melvin and Isabelle Emanda (Johnson) Michaelson near Humboldt, Iowa. The family moved soon after to Southern Minnesota where she spent her growing up days. When she turned 16, she graduated from High School and moved to Minneapolis and secured a job. In the same year she boarded a train and traveled to California to be a bridesmaid for her sister’s wedding. She then was employed in Pasadena. Once back home she enrolled in a Minneapolis College. Dottie studied music at MacPhail School of Music and Bible at North Central University. She married Rev C. Dale Edwards on June 8, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were blessed with four children. Dottie served as a Pastors wife for 56 years with loving dignity and grace. Together they served five different congregations. They traveled extensively to foreign countries to teach and proclaim the Gospel. Dottie loved taking care of her grandchildren as well as many others throughout her life. They have lived in O’Fallon since 1997 where they built and pastored at the Assembly of God Church. Both she and her husband enjoyed attending St. Matthew Church in Belleville where they cherished and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends there. She was very artistic and created many beautiful oil paintings throughout the years, enjoyed her days of sewing and quilting and was known to many for her wonderful cooking skills. Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Rev C. Dale Edwards, four children and spouses, Debra and David Applegate of Burleson, Texas, Denise and Bradley Bickhaus of Glen Carbon, David and Susanne Edwards of Ft. Worth, Texas and Daniel and Kimberly Edwards of Springfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren and spouses, Blake and Alexandra Bickhaus, Trevor and Jordan Bickhaus, Audrey Applegate, Emily and Hayden Brackett, Zachary Applegate, Andrew and Halie Edwards, Tyler Edwards, Abigail Edwards and Hope Edwards; five great grandchildren, Hadley, Brooks, Quinn, Payton and Tate; three siblings and spouses, Cal and Phyllis Michaelson of Minnesota, Sharon and Jack Johnson of Minnesota and Paul and Gloria Michaelson of Minnesota; many nieces; nephews; other extended family, church families and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings and spouses, Mervin and Dawn Michaelson, Ione and Harm Neinord, Phyllis and Bob Thomas, Don and Arlene Michaelson, Alan and Mary Michaelson and Earl Dean Michaelson.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at St. Matthew Church, 1200 Moreland Drive in Belleville on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Bob Swickard officiating. If unable to attend, you may watch livestream of the service at stmatthew.church, Private family burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Church. Professional and caring services by Irwin Chapel of Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com