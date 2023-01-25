Dorothy Conrad

Dorothy Lee Conrad, age 99, left this life on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 with her family by her side. Born on November 23, 1923, daughter of Thomas and Leta Challacombe of Medora, Illinois. Dorothy grew up as an only child on her parents’ farm. After graduating from high school, she moved to Alton to attend Shurtleff College where she studied business and secretarial skills. After attending college, she worked for Owens Illinois Glass company.
On April 11, 1945, she married Harley L. Conrad in Alton. He was stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada where they lived until his discharge from the military. They moved to Alton and then to Godfrey in 1950. She continued to live in their home in Godfrey for the rest of her life.
Harley and Dorothy worked side by side for nearly 40 years operating and owning the Godfrey Elevator. They were well known and respected in the community for their character and honesty. Harley and Dorothy spent many years traveling around the country in their motorhome. After losing her husband in 1995, she continued to travel with the motorhome making countless friends along the way. Dorothy always had a smile on her face and anyone who met her never forgot her. She touched so many lives with her loving nature and her honest wisdom. She had amazing unconditional love for her family. It was often said “you can do no wrong in grandma’s eyes”. She certainly lived a life to be proud of, and was referred to as “mom” or “grandma” by all.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years and her precious grandson Daniel Marcum, who loved her dearly.
Dorothy is survived by her son Ronald (Sandra) Conrad of Brighton, IL, daughter Patricia (Michael) Marcum of Brighton, IL. Grandchildren Renee (Brent) Guttmann of Edwardsville, Holly Marcum (Tim Borman) of Godfrey, Lora (Jeff) Rensing of Alton and Jeffrey Marcum of Grafton. Great-grandchildren, Felicity Guttmann, Juliana Rensing, Gavin Guttmann, David Reese, Blake Rensing, Derek Guttmann, Lauren Reese and Beau Marcum, and bonus great-grandchildren, Spencer Borman and Abigale Faulhaber. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home with internment following at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com