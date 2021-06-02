Dorothy M. Cloninger, 92, passed away 4:27 am, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence.
Born February 15, 1929 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Dalton and Ethel (Mouser) Ray.
Dorothy enjoyed her ministry at the Hope Center, where her compassion and faith were forefront. She also enjoyed playing the piano and just sitting on the patio watching the bird, flowers and all God's creations.
On February 10, 1944 in Jackson, MO, she married Rev. Oren J. Cloninger. He died October 22, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Lyndell (Marlene) Cloninger of Meadowbrook, Rev. Edward (Ellen) Cloninger of Carrollton, GA; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Brent, Jason, Clint, Timothy and Eric Cloninger, David and Bryan Hemenway, Kylee and Haylee Cloninger; 21 great grandchildren; two brothers, Eldin and Ronald Rea both of Granite City; and a sister, Shirley Simmons of Bethalto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Tiffany Phillips; brothers, Curtis and Dalton "Bud" Rea; and sister, Marie Beasley.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, June 7, at the Bethalto Church of God.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Church of God World Missions.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.