Doris Woody

Doris J. Woody, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 3:00pm, while at Cedarhurst in Bethalto.
She was born on July 28, 1933, in Richland, MO, the daughter of James and Lois (Warner) Chalfant. Doris married James B. Woody on March 31, 1951, in Yellville, AR.
Doris moved to the Alton area in 1953 from Richland, MO and then later relocated to Bethalto. She helped manage for Woody Construction. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, counseling, and teaching Sunday school. She assisted with music organization for the church and loved being in the church choir and helping with musicals. She made over a hundred costumes for adults and children for the various church programs. Doris loved spending time with her family, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Along with her husband, James (JB), she is survived by her children, Kathy (Don) Clark of Bethalto, Michael (Denyse) Woody of Bethalto, and Alan (Carolyn) Woody of Bethalto; grandchildren, Casey (Chris Kuty) Clark, Jonathan (Amanda) Clark, Amy (Frank) Teeter, Kelli (Fidel) Lopez, Brent Woody, Jason (Meredith) Woody, Aaron (Jodi) Woody, and Derek (Nicole) Woody; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Kinley and Connor.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of service at 12 noon, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastors Ron Woods and Josh Crisp will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Bethalto and/or Riverbend Family Ministries.
