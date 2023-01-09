Doris Mook, 99, died at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born March 25, 1923 in Alton the daughter of the late Burton and Mae Johnson) Gary. She was the owner of Mook’s Arts, Crafts and Hobbies in Alton for many years. In 1941 in North Little Rock, Arkansas she married Edward Mook and he preceded her in death December 15, 2010. Surviving are two sons, Gary Mook (Angela) of Alton, Mal Mook of Alton, ten grandchildren, Elizabeth Mellenthin, Deborah Hood, Christine Certa, Susan Frasier, Rachel Mook, Jolynne Sumpter, Samuel Mook, John Mook, Andrew Long, Geoffrey Long, nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ronda Long, three brothers, Paul Gary, Lee Gary, Rex Gary and two sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
