Doris L. Krotz, 86, died at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor. Born February 9, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph and Florence (Neuman) Mueller. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey where she was involved with the Quilter’s Club. She was a retired bookkeeper for Robert Rintoul. On January 21, 1956 she married Richard Lee Krotz at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2018. Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Heltsley (Jim) of Jerseyville, and Rebecca Sue Nevlin (Alan) of Godfrey, one son, Kenneth L. Krotz (Karen) of Carrollton, IL, seven grandchildren, Josh Heltsley (Amanda), Angie Heltsley, Caleb Krotz (Jenn), Emily Daniels (Michael), Sam Krotz, Nichole Lewis (Blake), and Haley Nevlin, and five great grandchildren, Bridget, Valery, Carley, Anaiyah, Elizabeth and Clara. Also surviving is a sister, Marie Blackorby of Jerseyville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean Mueller and Earl Mueller, and a sister, Shirley Frank. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
