Doris Elaine Jouett, 96, passed away at 11:45 am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton.
She was born on March 9, 1926 in Jerseyville, IL to Frederick and Elizabeth (Stoekel) Woolsey.
She married Roland D. Jouett on May 26, 1946 in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2005.
Doris was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey, Alton VFW Post 1308 Ladies Auxiliary and Moose Lodge in Jerseyville.
She is survived by two sisters, Loretta Jones of Bethalto, IL and Joann Simpson of Plainview, IL; two brothers, Donald Woolsey of South Roxana, IL and David Woolsey of South Roxana, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Harry Nelson, Ruth Woolsey, Charles Woolsey, James Woolsey, Bill Woolsey, Gene Woolsey, Marcella Woolsey and Gerald Woolsey.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of funeral services at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey. Pastor Steve Pace will officiate.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Christway Church in Godfrey or American Heart Association.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
