Doris Johnessee

Doris L. Johnessee, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Born Dec. 21, 1929 in Alton, she was a daughter of Harold and Kathryn (Held) Fisher.
She married Harry R. Johnessee Oct. 9, 1954 in Alton. He passed away Oct. 25, 2012.
Before her kids were born, she was a secretary for Olin Corp., and later worked in food service for the Alton School District for several years. She enjoyed word search puzzles and spending time at their clubhouse in Brussels. She especially loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Doris is survived by her children and their spouses, Patty (Randy) Heil of Alton, Kathy (Brad) Travis of Rosewood Heights, Pam (Kenny) Cox of Gerald, MO, Kevin (Marla) Johnessee of Edwardsville, and Judy (Chad) Mitchell of St. Peters; grandchildren, Josh (Lori) Heil, Jamie Heil, Chris Spears, Tanner (Jessica) Travis, Tess (Chad) Klunk, Jill (Alex) Correa, Sarah (Shawn) Cox-Noel, Kendra (Chandler) Williamson, Austin Johnessee, and Leah Mitchell; her great grandchildren, Destiny Spears, Ann, Liz and Gabby Heil, Aaiden Cox, Aurora Noel, Kayla and Emma Correa, Parker and Dean Travis, and Jay and Ty Klunk; her brother, Wayne Fisher of Jerseyville; sister, Ginny Murphy of Alton; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Johnessee of Bunker Hill and Bill (Connie) Johnessee of Barry, IL.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wayne Johnessee; two grandsons, Ryan Spears and Brian Cox; a sister, June Fisher; four sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Norma Fisher, Juanita Johnessee, Betty Lewis, and Pansy and Sonny Butler.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 17 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 12:30 p.m. by Father Donald Wolford.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
The family would like to thank Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy and BJC Hospice for the special care they provided, and memorials may be given to BJC Hospice.
