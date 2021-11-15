Doris "Jean" Churchill, 86, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Brighton, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October, 26, 2021 while residing at The Phoenix At Tucker in Tucker, GA.
She was born on June 18, 1935, in Medora, IL to the late Byron “Wendel” and Doris V. (Bartow) Towse.
Jean married Richard L. "Dick" Rodgers in December 1958 in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death in 1959. She later married John C. "Jack" Churchill in February 1965. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Jean’s first job was at Owens Illinois Glassworks in Alton. Shortly after that she entered college and earned a Medical Records Librarian Degree. She held many more jobs throughout her life but her true calling was her family. She was a constant cheerleader for her children and made her grandchildren the focus of her later life. She stayed a child at heart, thrilling to make everyone around her smile. All the while, she made time to fit in a little ballroom dancing.
Jean is survived by two children, Richard L. Rodgers II of Atlanta, GA and Debbie (Todd) Andersen of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Carlie (Stephen) Young, Jack Donahue, Thomas Andersen, and Elizabeth Andersen; brother Robert (Niana) Towse; sisters Sue (Rob) Montgomery and Jill (Norman) Hunt; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wendel and Doris; husbands, Dick and Jack; daughter Kelly Donahue; brothers Charles Towse and Thomas Towse.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org/donate.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com