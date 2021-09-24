Doris Florence Fink, 93, passed away at 9:19 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on October 12, 1927, in Alton, the daughter of Larnie Robert and Annie Mae (Rhoades) Henson.
Doris married Harold Fink on April 28, 1951, in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2014.
Doris worked in the accounting department at Owens Illinois Glass Manufacturing and was a member of Community Christian Church in Alton. She was a member of the Christian's Women's Club, a member of Bowl Haven Women's League and loved her cats.
Doris is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph A (Dana) Fink of Brighton; a daughter, Chris L Fink of Bethalto; a sister, Shirley Vasser of Godfrey, a grandson and his wife, Tanner (Mandi) Fink of Wood River, a sister-in-law, Cheryl Henson of Alton, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by; a brother, Robert Henson, brother-in-law, Henry Vasser, a brother-in-law H. Ray Jones, and a sister-in-law Roberta Jones.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Community Christian Church in Alton with Pastor David Burger officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Community Christian Church or the 5A's.
The family would like to give special thanks to BJC hospice for all of the wonderful care Doris received.
