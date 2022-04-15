Doris L. Fentress, 86, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony
She was born on October 25, 1935, in Shipman, IL, the daughter of Joe C. and Bertha L. (Price) Grant.
Doris worked in the Home Care industry. She enjoyed sewing and puzzles. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and friends.
Doris is survived by five sons and two daughters; eighteen grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons; three sisters; two brothers; and one granddaughter.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to Donald Barnes to help with monument costs.
