Doris E. Luckert, 89, died at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her home in Godfrey. Born April 1, 1932 in Springfield, IL, she was the daughter of Truman F. and Geneva G. (Jack) Miller. Doris graduated from Granite City High School in January 1950. She felt a calling to become an RN and soon entered the nursing school at Alton Memorial Hospital. Over the years she served as a nurse there and at Monticello College/LCCC. She worked in various departments at the hospital and finished her career in patient education where she facilitated community groups and childrens' programs where she had fun bringing life to the Pink Panther, Busy Bee and Nutribird. She married the love of her life, Don, in November 1955 at Trinity Methodist Church in Granite City. Other than a short stay in Savannah, Georgia, Doris and Don lived in the Alton/Godfrey area during 66 years of marriage. Doris was beloved by all who crossed her path. Going out for breakfast, lunch or dinner were just opportunities for her to bump into friends and check in to see how they were. She was active in the churches she attended through the years, hosted countless groups in her home and prepared treats and dinners for many in need of a little TLC. As a member of Westminster Church, she was able to serve in many ways to bless the congregation. Being the hands and feet of Jesus to her family and friends brought her much joy. The ways she loved people are too many to list, but often involved a kind word and a delicious homemade treat. She was thankful and proud of each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought her much joy. Her wit, compassion and selfless love will be missed by all who knew her, but especially missed by her treasured husband, Don. For all who had the opportunity to know them, their great love for each other is unmatched. Their marriage represented all that God meant marriage to be - full of unconditional love, respect, fun, complete dedication and always pointing others toward Jesus. In addition to her husband, Don, she is survived by a daughter, Beth Sheveland (Mark) of Louisville, CO, a son, Douglas Luckert (Priscilla) of Wichita Falls, TX, grandchildren, Todd Sheveland (Ashley), Kayla Maxey (Cole), Johanna, Katja and Kai Luckert and their mother, Marianne Sundberg (John) and her Golden Doodle, Mazie. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Cross. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Reverend Adrian Das will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hope’s Promise Orphan Care Ministry, www.hopespromise.com or Southeastern Guide Dogs, www.guidedogs.org Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man facing felony DUI after Alton crash
- Vehicle stolen at West Alton gas station
- No school Friday for Bethalto district over masking
- First female police officer for South Roxana
- New site sought for planned coffee shop in Godfrey
- Call For Help fraud prosecuted in East St. Louis
- Bill seeks to raise marriage age to 18 in Illinois
- Cathy Courtoise
- Stacy Purcell
- Temporary visa program to provide Illinois farms with workers from El Salvador