Donna R. Hayes, 63, passed away at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 14, 1957 in Alton, she was a daughter of Arthur William and Helen Louise (Moore) Hampton.
Donna was a graduate of Alton High School, and was a proud member of the Alton High Marching 100. She loved all types of music, listening to KSHE-95 radio as well as over the internet. She enjoyed roller skating at Mr. T’s when she was younger, and she liked her job at the Starlight Drive-in Theater in Alton. She attended beauty school at Lewis & Clark Community College.
She met Arthur Lee Hayes, III after he left the Navy, and they married March 24, 1979. He preceded her in death Dec. 4, 2020.
Survivors include her three beloved sons, Eric Hayes of Hammond, IL, Matthew (Cheyenne) Hayes of Godfrey, and Geoffrey (Madelyn Hayes-Dunakey) Hayes of Swansea; 7 precious grandchildren, Anakin, Morrison, Rosalyn, Dakoda, River, Raine, and Stella; and her loving sister, Carolyn (Lloyd) Bockstruck of Dorsey.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield, IL.
