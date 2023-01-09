Donna Pritzker

Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice.
Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist.
Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a secretary for a Brigadier General at Scott Air Force Base, before working as a clerical secretary for Southwestern Bell Telephone. She was a Past-President of Riverbend Legal Secretaries.
Donna was a proud and active Foster Grandparent. She loved dogs, 50's music, dancing, reading, spending quality time with family, and "King Louie's Tamales".
Surviving are grandsons, Alex Pritzker (Claire), Noah (Destiny) Coleman and their children, Abel and Elias; granddaughter, Briana Coleman (Ben) and their son, Jaxson; sister, Sherri (Larry) Rose; dear friend and former daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Andy) Coleman; nephew, Dan (Gail), Dean (Julia), and Rob; great nieces and nephews, Lyndsay, Julie, Whitney, Aaron and David; and great-great nieces and nephews, Tyra, Tyson, Dalton, Cassie, Easton, Grayson and Corbin; as well as many cherished extended family members and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son, George Robert "Rob" Pritzker; and sister, Barbara Duckels Burgess.
Private family services were at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to "Partners4Pets", 9136 Lower Marine Rd, St. Jacob, IL 62281