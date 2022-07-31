donna pantone

Donna Michele (Watson) Pantone, 58, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home.
She was born on April 27, 1964 in Alton, IL to late George and Donna (Smith) Watson
Donna married Steven Pantone on December 4, 1994 in Chicago. He survives.
She graduated from East Alton Wood River Community High School in 1982. She obtained her Associate Degree From Lewis and Clark Community College graduating in 1984. Donna received her Bachelor's Degree, majoring in Physical Education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1987 and Master's Degree in Education from Greenville College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She was a Board-Certified Physical Education teacher in Illinois and Missouri for over 30 years. In her many years her passion was not just being an Educator, but a Volleyball and Basketball coach as well. She often spoke fondly of being referred to as Mrs. Pantone or Coach Pantone when any of her students would greet her. Donna Also earned the distinction of being a professional musician, playing a variety of instruments.
Donna was set to begin a new position at the Riverview Gardens School this upcoming school year.
Donna is survived by her husband, Steven Pantone of Godfrey; and her daughter, Donna "Toni" Pantone of New York City; She is also survived by her sister, Stacia (Leonard) Woods of Godfrey; two brothers, Todd (Erin) Watson of East Alton, and Maxx (Amy) Watson of Alton; her brother-in-law, Dominic (Ellen) Pantone of McAllen, Texas; her maternal aunts, Sara "Cindy" (Daniel) Robien of East Alton, IL and Elsa (James ) Lewis of South Roxana and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her loving dog, Olive.
In addition to her parents, George and Donna Watson, she was also preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Ethel Rigney Smith and paternal grandparents, Benton and Ora Watson.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.
Donna was a bright, beautiful and kind person who will be forever loved and missed.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.