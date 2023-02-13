Donna Marshall

Donna L. Marshall, 81, went to be with the Lord, 11:33 am, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home.
Born December 5, 1941 in Owensboro, KY, she was the daughter of John and Pearl (Madison) Gomer.
She had been a private caregiver for many years.
On July 22, 1959 in Cottage Hills, she married Robert "Bob" Marshall. He died September 22, 1996.
Surviving are a son, Bobby Marshall (significant other, Kim Keough) of Wood River; daughter, Pam Nichols of Wood River; nine grandchildren, Brittany (Marc) Meyers, Austin Marshall, Lexi (Brandon) Little, Jake Nichols, Jordan Nichols, Brandon Marshall, Ashley Marshall, Kevin Wells, Jamie James; five great grandchildren, Mason, Brody and Lynnon Meyers, Declan Childers, Nash Little; brother, Roger Gomer of Phoenix, AZ; and a sister, Sue Crutchley of East Alton.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mike Marshall; daughter, Monica James; brothers, Wayne, Bobby, Jimmy and Cecil Gomer; and sister, Marie Walker.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, February 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.