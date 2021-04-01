Donna M. Graham, age 62, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 10, 1958, the daughter of Marvin and Earline (Green) Bauser. She married Richard Graham on October 22, 1976 in Alton and he survives.
Donna was an avid Cardinals Baseball fan. She enjoyed swimming and cross stitch. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.
In addition to her husband, Richard; she is survived by seven children and their spouses, Leigh Holiday of Jacksonville, Benjamin and Jen Graham of Chicago, Joseph Graham of Alton, Eric and Adair Graham of Florissant, MO, Mark and Tasha Graham of Alton, Joshua Graham of Alton, and Megan Graham of Alton; ten grandchildren, Matt Holiday, Randy Holiday, Carson, Brennen, Jocelyn, Owen, Bryson, Sophia Graham, Logan, and Merida Graham; and many other friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dave Bauser.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 from 2 to 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Schultz officiating.
Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Condolences may be left at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.