Donna Marie Ladd, 70, passed away 5:41 pm, Monday, October 18, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born August 11, 1951 in Jackson, TN, she was the daughter of Jessie and Addie (Gill) Hastings.
Donna had previously been employed at a hotel manager for Motel 6 in Riverside, CA, before retiring and retiring and reuniting with her love and passion cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother always sharing a smile or laugh. "Momma" touched the lives of many thoughout her life and will be remembered affectionately.
On August 23, 2013 in Abilene, TX, she married Alex Ladd. He survives.
Surviving also are sons, Daniel Shiplett of Riverside, CA, Dennis Shiplett (Irene Aries) of Dallas, TX; step-sons, Kevin Ladd (Laura Gantt) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Elijah Ladd (Shelly Hurdle) of Many, LA; daughter, Dana McGee of Abilene, TX; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda F. Moffitt.
Visitation will be from 2 pm until time of service at 4 pm, Sunday, October 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Terry Munn will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to family for expenses.