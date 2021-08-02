Donna Lozier.jpeg
Donna Kay Lozier, 74, died at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home in Alton with her loved ones by her side.  Born October 9, 1946 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lloyd J. and Vera M. (Newnom) Grace.  Surviving is a daughter, Dawn Plopper (Joe) of Godfrey, a son, Marty Lenhardt (Kelly) of Alton, five grandchildren, Nichole Bonds (Michael), Stephen Plopper (Ellyn), Devon Plopper (Samantha), Kayla Price (Eric), and Brendan Lenhardt (Kaitlyn), six great grandchildren, Ethan, Ayla, Isabella, Aubrey, Lydia and Chloe, two sisters, Sandra Jones of St. Louis, MO, and Dian Lenhardt of Godfrey, her companion, John Lozier and her canine companion, Alpine.  A private memorial service will be held at a later date.  Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
