Donna Johnson, 77, of Burleson, TX, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Texas Health Hughley Hospital.
She was born in Alton, IL, on August 30, 1944, the daughter of Ralph and Letha (Krotz) Ribble. She married Richard Johnson on October 10, 1969, in Godfrey, IL.
Donna was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Worth, TX. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crafts, traveling and Bible Study. She loved watching her grandchildren play baseball and softball.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Stephen (Jennifer) Johnson of Fort Worth, TX, Pam (Mike) McPherson of Bethalto, Kim (Scott) Martin of East Alton, and Doug Johnson of Nashville, IL; a brother, Dennis (Ronna) Ribble of East Alton; grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) McPherson of Godfrey, Stephanie (Murdock) Moss of St. Charles, MO, Sarah (Ivan) Aubuchon of Crestwood MO, Lindsey (Mike) Anderson of East Alton, Nicholas Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, and Caroline Johnson all of Fort Worth, TX; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lincoln, Leo, Alaina, Connor, Jace, and Brooklyn.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a son, Mike Johnson; grandchildren, Karissa McPherson and Jared McPherson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor George Gude will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Wood River and/or Thrive Metro East Women’s Health Clinic.
