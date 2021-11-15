Donna Jo Wollberg, 63, died at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born January 19, 1958 in Alton the daughter of the late Joseph Brown and the late Marjorie (Wilson) Miles (stepfather Vernon Miles). On June 13, 1980 in Godfrey, she married Steven Wollberg and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Vernon Matthew Miles of Louisville, KY, two grandchildren, Landon Miles of Austin, TX, Andrea Miles of Columbus, Indiana, one brother, Jeff Miles of Wood River, IL, one sister, Cheryl Veith (Ken) of Colombus, Indiana, her caregiver, Valerie Cronk, and her loving dogs, Buddy and Oscar. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Miles. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with a family eulogy at 1:00 p.m. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com