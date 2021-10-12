Donna Jean Belcher, 65, died Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born October 4, 1956 in Chicago. After living with her aunt and uncle, the late Marilyn and Frank Patschull of Alton, she resided at Beverly Farm in Godfrey. There she loved handing out stickers to staff and ALL her friends (she loved her friends). She also enjoyed coloring, watching movies, listening to music, and singing and dancing to “Bad” and “Beat It.” She liked dressing up for Halloween (one of her favorites was being Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz). Her favorite past time was eating Big Macs and fries before shopping for M & M’s, Pringles, Barbie’s, all those stickers, and gifts for friends. She also enjoyed family gatherings. Surviving is her cousin and guardian, Susan Patschull Talkington (Tom) of Florissant, MO, two more cousins, Greg Patschull (Laura Rood) of St. Charles, MO, Mike Patschull (Vickie) of Florissant, MO and numerous extended cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne (Oswald) Belcher and her father, Donald Belcher. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm, Evans Cottage, 6301 Humber Road, Godfrey, IL 62035. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen charged in triple-fatal crash
- Haine announces murder charges in child death case
- New development proposed along Godfrey Road
- One in custody following pursuit
- Alton ends street dining downtown
- Charges filed following Wednesday pursuit
- Charges filed in Alton triple shooting
- Godfrey readjusts trick-or-treating nights
- Glen Carbon police investigating residential burglaries
- Chief lays out plan to curb downtown issues