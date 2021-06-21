Donna J. Webb, 63, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:50 am at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
She was born on June 15, 1958, in Alton, the daughter of Duane Shaw and Willie (Hill) Vatole. She married Gary Lee Webb in Quincy, WA, on June 4, 1984. He passed away on March 9, 2015.
Donna worked at different nursing homes as a CNA and Head Cook before retirement. She enjoyed playing video games on Facebook, talking to her grandchildren, and loved to spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Heidi) Wietrzykowski of Reynolds, IL, Gary (Elizabeth) Wietrzykowski of Springfield, IL, and Kevin Webb of Philomath, OR; siblings, Patty (Fred) Cosby of Cottage Hills, Linda (Dale) Walker of Cottage Hills, Brad Shaw of Hillview and Kenny Shaw of VA; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy; and a brother, David.
Memorial service will be at 10 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf will be in charge of arrangements.
