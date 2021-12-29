Donna I. Gobble, 60, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born June 4, 1961 in Chicago, she was the daughter of William T. and Ileene (Dixon) Cherry.
Growing up in Canton, IL, she earned her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education from Toccoa Falls (GA) College.
She became an elementary special education teacher in the Alton School District most recently serving at East Elementary.
She married Kenneth P. Gobble on May 14, 1983 in Canton. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Jax William Gobble of Elkhart, IN; daughters, Heather Marie Gobble of Bethalto, Diane Lynn Gobble of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Noah; brother, Michael Steven (Lorraine) Cherry in New Mexico; and sister, Diane (Ron) Tourtillot of Canton.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Friday, December 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Norman Wilfong will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.