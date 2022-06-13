Donald Williamson

Donald R. Williamson, 90, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home.
Born May 14, 1932 in Streator, IL, he was the son of Robert and Lois (Nevius) Williamson.
A U.S. Army veteran, Don worked as a crane operator for Laclede Steel. He also was a farmer, and he loved working on the farm. He was a quiet man of few words, but when he spoke, it was wise to listen to him.
He married Lois J. Wilson Nov. 22, 1952 in Alton. She survives, as well as three sons, Ronnie A. (Cheryl) Williamson of Bunker Hill, Robert K. (Robin Wright) Williamson of Brighton, and David R. (Donna Sexton) Williamson of Wilsonville; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Mulligan of Cottage Hills.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carlene Williamson; his parents; four sisters, Maxine Garrison, Donna Jane McMonigle, Roberta “Bert” Eberhart, and Dorothy “Dot” Young.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice.
