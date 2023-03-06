Donald Glen Whipple, 74, died at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Christian Hospital NE. He was born December 3, 1948 in Alton the son of the late Wallace David and Elsie Monette (Webb) Whipple. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Wood River VFW Post 2859. Surviving is one sister and her husband, Vicki and Arthur Swain of St. Mary’s Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David Whipple and Becky Sue an infant sister. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or Wood River VFW Post 2859. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
