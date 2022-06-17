Donald Webb

Donald E. Webb, 88, of Shipman, died at 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on March 25, 1934, in Chesterfield, to the late Walter and Minnie (Riddle) Webb.
Don married Geraldine Taylor on May 9, 1954, in Bunker Hill. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1995.
He served our country in the United States Army and worked for Roberts Ford as a mechanic.
Don is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Walter and Minnie; wife Geraldine; daughter Debra Webb; brothers Harold and Earl “Bud” Webb; sister Chris Piper.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shipman Fire Fighters Association.
Condolences may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com