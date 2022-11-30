Donald Wayne Wagnon, 81, passed away on November 29, 2022 at his home in Godfrey, IL.
He was born on November 15, 1941 in Pahokee, Florida, the son of Edwin and Ruby (Rozell) Wagnon.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Air Force before working in the space industry, including the Apollo Missions. He retired from Shell Wood River Refinery after many years working as an operating engineer.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Donald married Geraldine Frederick on October 26, 1963 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Wagnon of Godfrey; six children and their spouses: Dr. Donald W. & René Wagnon, Jr. of Mobile, AL, William E. & Karen Wagnon of St. Louis, MO, Steven F. & Elizabeth Wagnon of Jacksonville, FL, Geraldine A. & John Shourd of Alton, IL, Aimee R. & Brad Parks of Alton, IL, and Dr. Jon A. & Jennifer Wagnon of Godfrey, IL; fifteen grandchildren, Donald Wagnon III, Natalie Wagnon (Fiancé Joseph O'Shea), Rachel (William) Charnock, Alexandra Wagnon, Benjamin (Kristen) Wagnon, Elizabeth Wagnon, Lilian Wagnon, Genevieve Wagnon, Sophia Wagnon, Madeleine Wagnon, Yadan Shourd, Kathryn Smith, Lucille Parks, Caroline Parks, and Elsa Wagnon; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Spencer Smith and Samuel Charnock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Edwin Wagnon, Doris Hall, Kelly Bruce Wagnon, Wilma Lou Slonaker and James Wagnon; as well as his granddaughter, Elise Wagnon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Benjamin Unachukwu OMV celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to: St. Mary's School.
