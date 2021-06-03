Donald W. Adele, 81, passed away Thursday evening, May 27, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. He was born on May 12, 1940, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late Donald J. and Pearl Adele. He married the former Thelma Jean Way on June 4, 1983, and she survives. Other survivors include three daughters and two sons in law: Teresa and Mark Tiemeyer of St. Louis, Tina and Brian Koke of Cahokia, Gail Park of Olney, Illinois, one son: Tim Adele of St. Louis, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a sister: Pam Adele, two brothers and a sister in law: Larry Adele, Kenneth and Gloria Adele, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am until time of funeral services at 10:45am on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project and will be accepted at the funeral home.
