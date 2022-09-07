Donald Albert Vitale, 75, passed away 3::36 pm, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Born February 24, 1947 in Litchfield, he was the son of Albert "Bert" and Marie (Degardin) Vutale.
He had been employed in the P400 Unit of the Olin Corporation for 40 years before retiring.
He was an avid coonhunter who served as President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer of The National Redbone Coonhound Association throughout the span of his lifetime membership.
On February 22, 1980 in Edwardsville, he married Judith Ann Davis. She died October 21, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa (Chuck) Ross of South Roxana; seven grandchildren;16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl Saba of Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three daughters, Linda Kay Catterson, Phyllis Shaw, Penny Sue Gan; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, September 10 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Chaplin Dawn Hewitt will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow service.