Donald Thomas McNaughton, 47, passed away at 8:21am on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on January 29, 1974, in Litchfield, the son of Julie McNaughton. He married the former Rebecca Marburger on December 4, 2013, in Carlinville, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Tyler McNaughton and his fiancé: Brittney Burns of Carlinville, a daughter: Ciera McNaughton of Godfrey, a step son: Sam Marburger of Hartford, a step daughter: Brianna Jackson of Mt. Olive, one grandson: Jaxon McNaughton, and many other extended family and friends.
Donald was employed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer for fourteen years where he had attained the rank of Sergeant. Donald was charismatic and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was everyone’s favorite Rat Bastard. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an amazing Papa D, and best friend. He loved to ride motorcycles and was the President of the Skyriders MC. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Julie McNaughton Rhodes, his grandparents: Charlie and Lucy McNaughton, and his uncle: Lee McNaughton.
A celebration of life will be held from 1pm 5pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Alton Moose, 526 East Delmar, Godfrey, Illinois, 62035.
Memorials are suggested to the Hartbauer – McBride Memorial Foundation, 8832 David Avenue, Overland, Missouri 63114.
