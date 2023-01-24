Donald Speight

Donald “Don” Mac Speight, 86, of Godfrey, passed away on Thursday January 19, 2023, at 11:57 am at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 24, 1936, in Fulton, KY, the son of the late Jack and Jetta (Cook) Speight. He married Shirley Speight on February 5, 1982. She preceded him in death.
Don was a high school football player at Fulton High School in KY. He studied electrical engineering at the University of Kentucky and worked as an Electrical Engineer for Shell Oil for many years. Don had a passion for flying and owned his own airplane. He spent a lot of time hanging out at the airport and worked on other people’s planes. Don enjoyed having breakfast with friends at the Round Table in Godfrey any chance he got.
Don is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Ophelia and Steve Helm of Louisville, KY; and special friend JoAnne Beck of Godfrey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday January 26, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating. Burial at Valhalla Memorial Park will follow. Professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com