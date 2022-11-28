Donald Charles Sobotta, 82, died at 2:40 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022
at his home. He was born February 5, 1940 in Kewanee, IL the son of the
late Charles and Helen (Ostrowski) Sobotta. He taught school for many
years in the Alton public schools and was the owner of Greater Metro
Graphics. On March 8, 1969 in Alton, he married Carol Ann Ogg, and she
survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Melissa Nofer (Ted) of Streator,
IL and two grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan Beck. No services are
scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran
Church in Alton, IL. Additional information and online guest book may be
