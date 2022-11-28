obit stock color

Donald Charles Sobotta, 82, died at 2:40 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022

at his home. He was born February 5, 1940 in Kewanee, IL the son of the

late Charles and Helen (Ostrowski) Sobotta. He taught school for many

years in the Alton public schools and was the owner of Greater Metro

Graphics. On March 8, 1969 in Alton, he married Carol Ann Ogg, and she

survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Melissa Nofer (Ted) of Streator,

IL and two grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan Beck. No services are

scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran

Church in Alton, IL. Additional information and online guest book may be

found at www.gentfuneralhome.com