Donald Schuetz, 87, passed away at 10:20 pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at home.
He was born on May 30, 1934 in Alton, the son of Lawrence Raymond and Ilah (Wilson) Schuetz.
Donald married Genette Miles on May 16, 1955 in Greenville, Mississippi.
He worked in the metallurgy department at Olin Corporation in the brass division. He loved his family and spending time with the grandkids.
Donald is survived by a son, Steve (Kathy) Schuetz of Brighton, a daughter, Sandy (Patrick) Daniels of Arnold, MO, seven grandchildren, Kristi (Kevin) Hutchins, LeAnn (Mike) Troeckler, Patrick (Ashley) Daniels, Lauran (Miguel) Flores, Matthew (Allison) Daniels. Stephan Daniels (Caitlyn McClure), Stephanie (Joshua) Kraemer; sixteen grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers and their spouse, Harvey (Wilma) Schuetz, Fred (Frieda) Schuetz.
Graveside services will held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Louis Chapter, 9374 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3214.
