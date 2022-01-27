Donald E. (Masiero) Rogers, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN.
Donald was born on January 20, 1933, to Lillie Dunn of Alton. Raised in Meadowbrook by his parents Christian and Lillie (Dunn) Masiero he attended Meadowbrook elementary school, the Roxana High School.
Don worked for Tri City Grocery as a young man. He later co-owned and operated Central Market in Wood River, IL. He later worked doing high tower painting and then as an Iron worker he helped in building the St. Louis Arch.
After an accident he went to SIUE and earned his Bachelor and master’s degrees. He then moved to Bartlett TN and worked for the Shelby County school system as the school psychologist. While working in Memphis State University and earned his Doctorate degree in Psychology and the title of Dr. Donald Rogers.
Don married Naomi Walker in March of 1964, she passed away in 2001.
He married Nancy Denson on February 14, 2005, and she survives along with two sisters, Joy Kohler of Aiken, SC and Joan Berry of Bethalto, IL. A stepson Darrell (Barbara) Walker of FL and a stepdaughter Sue (Bill) Harper of FL, nine step-grandchildren, ten great step-grandchildren; and one great-great-stepchild, from his marriage to Naomi. Two stepsons, Darrell, and Jeff Denson; and three stepdaughters, Amy (Jay) Cooper, Cheryl Elmore, and Emily Denson, all of Memphis. Also, six step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren from his marriage to Nancy.
Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi Walker Rogers; his parents, Christian and Lillie Masiero; two sisters, June Masiero, and Thelma Flannery; his grandparents, Jack and Girdon Dunn; four brothers-in-law, Leon Kohler, James Flannery, Robert Flannery, and Herman Berry; a stepson, Gary Walker; and step-grandson, Scott Davies; and son-in-law, David Davies.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10 to 10:45 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
Memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 3743 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN, 38138.
