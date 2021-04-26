Donald Reynolds, 83, went home to be with the Lord at 845pm on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1938, Indian Mounds, Tennessee, the son of the late Willie and Louise (Parker) Reynolds. He married the former Stella Farlow on April 6, 1985, and she survives. Other survivors include his children: Redonna (Ron) Waggoner of St. Louis Missouri, Lonnie Reynolds of Shipman, Illinois, Pam Konkel of Troy, Illinois, Cindy (Bob) Ray of Robertsville, Missouri, Scott Reynolds of Cottage Hills, Illinois, a step daughter Ericka Cummings of Pinellas Park, Florida, a step son Jon Bosworth of Alton, Illinois, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great - great grandchildren, a sister: Linda (Jim) Mathena of Rolla, Missouri, two brothers: Kenneth Reynolds of Livingston, Illinois, Mark Reynolds of Coffeen, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Don was employed for over fifteen years as a millwright at American Steel. He was an avid hunter and plowed with mules as a kid. He always had stories of his boyhood home in Indian Mounds, Tennessee. He was a member of Faith in the Word Church in Granite City. He was a loving husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Debra Reynolds, a brother: Daryl, and two sons in law: Bob Konkel and Sam Noto.
In celebration of his life, graveside services to be held at 10am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Pastor Eddie Linhart will officiate.
