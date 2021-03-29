Donald Ray Gean, 49, died at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born September 19, 1971 in Belleville, IL, he was the son of Raymond and Frances (Davis) Gean. He retired from Local Union Hall 397. Surviving are two daughters, Mariah Gean and her fiancé Codie Bucks, and Hannah Valenzuela and her fiancé Grant Laughrey, and one son, Blake Torres and his fiancé Brooke Richmond and four grandsons, Zayden, Leyland, Ryder and Emersyn Gean. Also surviving is his stepfather, Jack Monson (Connie), three brothers, Eric Gean (Tina), Jeff Gean, and Jared Monson, one sister, Sherrie Galati (Joe), several nieces and nephews, his former wife and best friend, Melissa Valenzuela, his former mother-in-law, Mary Valenzuela and his best fishing and camping buddies, John Hutson and Sonny Hankins Jr. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Gaen II and an aunt, Brenda Holmes. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Mike Rayson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
