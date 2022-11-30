Donald Ornellas

Donald K. Ornellas, 80, of Godfrey, Illinois left this earth to be with his heavenly father on November 27, 2022.
He graduated Civic Memorial HS, Bethalto, IL in 1960, received a B.S. in Education from SIU Carbondale in 1964, an M.S. from SIUE in 1966, and later completed his Doctorate in School Administration.
He worked in Education for 20 years in Illinois serving as a teacher, Elementary School Principal and administrator. He later worked 20 years for the Illinois Department of Corrections, and part-time with the Illinois State Police. After retirement, he taught Criminal Justice as a part-time Professor at SIUE.
He is survived by his special companion, Judy Boss of Godfrey; his children, Julie McAfoos of Godfrey, Megan Ornellas of Indianapolis, Brett Ornellas, and a granddaughter, Keely Ornellas.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com