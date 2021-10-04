Donald O. Blackburn, age 71, of Alton, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 5, 1950, in Alton, the son of Donald Orland and Rose Irene (Lukeman) Blackburn. He married Marilyn Linenfelser on December 31, 2003 in Edwardsville, and she survives.
Donald worked for the Local #553. He loved golfing and animals of all types. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn; he is survived by a step-son, Michael Cool of Alton; two siblings, Patty Rogers of Gillespie, and James Michael and his wife, Ann, Baker, of Brighton; three grandchildren, Sarah Sholar, Charlie Sholar, and Grace Sholar; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Lee Rogers; and a step-father, Ed Baker.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton will oversee arrangements.
