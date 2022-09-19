Donald Miller

Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River.
He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd.
He married Suzanne Buescher on November 5, 1969 and she survives.
Donald was in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in banking for over 40 years. Donald served
as Assistant V.P. of Lending for Roosevelt Federal Savings and Loan in St. Louis.He then served
as Director of Underwriting for Freddie Mac in Washington, DC. There he was instrumental in
developing the first nationwide secondary market for second mortgage loans. Donald was also
President of Sunny Mac in San Francisco, V.P. of Lending for Cloverleaf Bank in Edwardsville.
He established the first independent State Chartered Bank in Godfrey. There he served as
President and CEO until he retired.
Donald was active in various organizations such as Builders Association, the St. Louis Consultant
to US League of Savings Associations in Washington, DC, Kiwanis, Special Olympics, and
United Way. Donald also served as V.P. of Alton/Godfrey Rotary and also President of Madison
County Home Builders Association.
In addition to his wife, Suzanne; he is survived by a sister and her husband, Sharon and Stanley
Bosoluke; a brother and his wife, Robert and Adele Miller; his nephews and nieces, Steve and
Angie Bosoluke, Julie and Ted Prehn, Catherine and Greg Gunderson, and Diana Stanius, and
Cheryl Moeller; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother‑in‑law, Sheridan and Alma
Jones; and a nephew, Scott Bosoluke.
A visitation will be from 9AM to 10 AM, Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic
Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 AM.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery following the Mass.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.